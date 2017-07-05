Two Range Rovers have been taken from a Paradise Valley driveway over the holiday weekend, according to police officials.
At 10:33 a.m. on July 3, the police department was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle taken sometime between 10:20 a.m. July 1, and 5:30 p.m. July 2, from the 8500 block of north 52nd Street.
Once on the scene, a house-sitter told police officers that two Range Rovers belonging to the homeowner were stolen, police officials say.
The stolen cars are a 2008 white Range Rover, and a 2010 bronze Range Rover, police said. The vehicles were entered into the national stolen database.
Shortly after entering the vehicles into the national stolen database, the 2010 Range Rover was recovered by the Phoenix Police Department in the 2300 block of Union Hills Drive. No suspects were inside the vehicle, police say.
Anyone with information regarding this motor vehicle theft are urged to call the Paradise Valley Police Department at 480-948-7410.