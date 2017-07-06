Kitchen window grants burglar access to PV home

A Paradise Valley home fell victim to a residential burglary, by use of an unlocked kitchen window, police officials say.
At about 8:25 a.m. on July 3, the Paradise Valley Police Department responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 5200 block of east Tomahawk Trail, according to police officials.
Entry was found to have been made through an unsecured kitchen windows. Valuables taken include electronics, designer clothing, jewelry and cash, police say. An alarm was not in use.
Anyone with information on this burglary are urged to call the police department at 480-948-7410.