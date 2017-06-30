Jewelry stolen from Paradise Valley home, police say

Just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, the Paradise Valley Police Department responded to a residential burglary call.
The Paradise Valley Police Department responded to the 4700 block of east Indian Bend Road at 4:56 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, in reference to a residential burglary, police officials say.
During the investigation, it was discovered that the unknown suspect(s) gained entry into the home and removed jewelry from a bedroom, a police report states.
At this time, there was no suspects or investigative leads and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call 480-948-7410.