Construction tools taken from Paradise Valley home, police say

The Paradise Valley Police Department is seeking information on a residential burglary that occurred at a home on Fanfol Drive.
At 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, the Paradise Valley Police Department received a report of a residential burglary to a home under remodeling in the 6300 block of east Fanfol Drive, according to police officials.
Upon arrival, officers determined that the suspect entered and took various construction tools.
The Paradise Valley Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit will be following up on this crime.
Keeping doors secure can prevent a burglar from gaining entry inside a home. Using alarms usually reduces the amount of time burglars are inside the house and the amount of property they have time to steal, police say.
Anyone with information regarding this burglary are urged to call the Paradise Valley Police Department at 480-948-7410.