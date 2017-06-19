Cash stolen from local church, Paradise Valley police say

Money from a local church has reportedly been stolen, according to Paradise Valley police.
At 2:19 p.m. on June 16, the Paradise Valley Police Department received a report of a church burglary in the 6100 block of north Invergordon Road.
Upon arrival officers determined that an unknown person entered the worship center through an unlocked door, police reported.
Once inside, the suspect forced open a locked cash drawer and took an unknown amount of money. This incident is believed to have happened over night, between 7:15 p.m. and 10 a.m., the police said.
The Paradise Valley Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit will be following up on this crime.
Anyone with information on this crime are asked to call 480-948-7410.