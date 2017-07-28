Arrest made in connection to Paradise Valley, Scottsdale burglaries

The Paradise Valley Police Department is announcing the arrest of Michael Anthony Riley in connection the burglary of a construction site within town limits.
On July 21, a residential burglary was reported in the 7000 block of E. San Miguel in the Town of Paradise Valley. When police encountered the scene officers noted damage to the exterior garage service door as well as the garage interior door leading into the house.
The homeowner was notified and walked through where it appeared that nothing was missing, a press release states.
Through collaboration with the Scottsdale Police Department, Paradise Valley investigators learned Riley had been identified as a suspect in similar construction site burglaries in Scottsdale and they had reason to believe he was also responsible for the burglary in the 7000 block of E. San Miguel.
Riley was been charged with three counts of burglary in the second degree with one stemming from the Paradise Valley case and the other two from cases in Scottsdale. Both Scottsdale and Paradise Valley investigators are continuing to look into whether Riley is connected with any other crimes in the Valley.