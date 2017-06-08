Swisher: thanks for keeping us aware of Brown lawsuit

Thank you for educating the public a little more on this allowed murder. People are in shock and want to help and make the Paradise Valley Police Department right their massive intentional wrong to save their jobs.
Mr. Dembow knew exactly what he was doing by implied pressure to take the suspect away from the crime scene. Who in God’s name cleans up and lets everyone leave before the investigators show up?
Why didn’t they call Scottsdale to muddle that doctor pedestrian killed six years ago and driver was in fact on drugs, charged, and convicted. As far as I’m concerned the town’s statements in your article only tell me they are the most crooked council and police department in the country.
What should the community do so they don’t get away with protecting a killer? What planet am I on where this is tolerated and hushed up?
You are appreciated in informing us of corruption.
Editor’s note: Mr. Swisher is a Town of Paradise Valley resident