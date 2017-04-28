Building in TPV marks milestone for Shea Homes

This spring marked a milestone for Shea Homes and the Town of Paradise Valley with the announcement of Azure, a Shea Signature Community.
This gated enclave of 66 home sites within the master-planned development known as The Ritz-Carlton, Paradise Valley will not only be Shea’s first time building in Paradise Valley, but it will be the very first Shea Signature Community ever built.
The opportunity to build our most aspirational community to date in the Town of Paradise Valley is a true honor.
Paradise Valley is a remarkable place which offers a lifestyle that is incredibly sought-after and very exclusive. From beautiful real estate and world-class resorts and shopping to stunning desert landscapes and privacy, Paradise Valley continues to be one of the most desirable and respected places to live in the Southwest.
The town itself aligns with so many of our company’s core values from passion and respect to growth and innovation. As a family-owned company dating back to 1881, our legacy began with such iconic projects as the Hoover Dam and the Golden Gate Bridge. And, for 28 years, Shea Homes has been part of the Arizona landscape, and we look forward to becoming part of the treasured town of Paradise Valley.
The development of this community and creation of these homes was born from valuable feedback from local residents and area real estate professionals.
We cherish what a special place Paradise Valley is, and we are excited to create a unique, new home community offering stunning architecture, exceptional quality and design, and an elevated lifestyle that furthers the vision for this great town and for the people who live here.
Editor’s note: Mr. Peterson is vice president of sales and marketing for Shea Homes Arizona.