OPINION: Paradise Valley flooding issues are product of neglect

The problems of storm water runoff with respect to the Cheney watershed can obviously be said to have been created in large part due to: (1) the waiver of on-site retention for Hillside lots; (2) the general ignoring of storm water runoff from Hillside projects; and (3) the apparent blindness to the contributing effect on storm water runoff from new construction and remodeling of older residences without having taken into account the added runoff created from these Hillside lots.
We have lived in Paradise Valley since 1977 on Cheney Drive and the level of water that crosses our property and resulting flooding have caused us to continually address and make modifications to accommodate the runoff and tons of sediment that comes across of the wash that fronts our residence.
While the runoff across our property was adequately handled for over 20 years, in 1998, again in 2010, 2012 and again in 2016, our lot and landscaping were flooded by the rapid runoffs that exceeded the wash, requiring us to repeatedly restore, expand and make expensive modifications to accommodate the runoff.
The irony is that the small wash, which originally crossed our property and has expanded because of the town’s failure to address storm water retention, “dead-ends” one lot down as it flows directly onto Cheney Drive.
A related problem, which has become a hazard for pedestrian, bicyclists and motorists, is that because of the runoff along Cheney Drive residents have been required to “barricade” the frontage of their properties with berms, rocks and coverings, creating a situation on an extremely narrow and borderless roadway that has no pedestrian pathway and minimal street parking.