Opinion: a good solution for A Paradise Valley neighborhood

In years past developments such as nursing homes and commercial uses have been proposed to the property north of Cheney Estates bordering Scottsdale Road. This has resulted in forcing our board at Cheney Estates, which represents 72 homeowners, to often have to fight back.
But concerns remain. The proliferation of charter schools and the very liberal laws they enjoy in Arizona to basically do almost whatever they want — wherever they want — is worrisome as this site would be an attractive one for such a school, located right off Scottsdale Road. Every week we read about other Paradise Valley neighborhoods contesting “sober homes,” which federal law seems to allow to be liberally located as well.
Putting these undesired outcomes to bed is our neighborhood’s No. 1 priority. Fortunately, this opportunity appears to be close at hand.
One of our own residents, Geoffrey Edmunds, is partnering with another Paradise Valley resident Rod Cullum, recently ranked the No. 1 custom home builder in the Valley by the Phoenix Business Journal, to put eight one-story homes on the 9.6 acres.
Since first announcing the plan the duo has increased the acreage of the project to ensure less than one home per acre. This eliminates the need for a General Plan Amendment, and increases lot sizes at the request of the Planning Commission, to reflect those in Cheney Estates.
This is the right action that will produce the best result for our neighborhood, as well as the town.
For all of these reasons we hope town officials will stand by the 72 homeowners in Cheney Estates to finally resolve the issue that has concerned them and put the matter to rest by allowing this proposal to proceed.
Editor’s note: this opinion piece was submitted to the Town of Paradise Valley Independent newspaper on behalf of the Cheney Estates Homeowners Board of Directors