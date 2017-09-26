Neighbors: We see no need for Mummy Mountain variance

One of the many reasons we love Paradise Valley is because of the beautiful mountains that encompass our town. When we look out our windows and travel down our streets, we are extremely grateful to live in a community with so much natural beauty.
We believe in property rights, but we also believe in following the laws and ordinances that are in place to protect and maintain our majestic hillsides. We were aware of them when we purchased our lots and built our homes and continue to abide by these rules today. This is one of several reasons why we cannot comprehend why the owner of a nearby lot on Mummy Mountain, who has no apparent hardship, continues to ask the Town for an unnecessary variance.
As the Paradise Valley Independent reported, the owner of 5211 East Cheney Drive recently submitted a variance to the Paradise Valley Board of Adjustment asking for a proposed disturbance of 21.8 percent. That is more than double the allowable amount of 10 percent! After much pushback, the applicant came back with a new proposal asking for a slightly less disturbed area, but still substantially over the 10 percent.
These requests were unacceptable, and fortunately, Town staff agreed.
We see no reason to grant a variance request for our neighbor at 5211 East Cheney Drive, especially since the owner has other options. As many residents are aware, the owner of the parcel in question also owns the lot adjacent to it. Why not combine the lots to build the home he desires?
Many people have worked with the Town to create solutions that did not impact our hillsides or neighbors, including combining lots or building a house that disturbs less of the mountain. The owner of this lot does not seem to care about his surroundings though. He has yet to consider anything other than increasing the amount of disturbance on Mummy Mountain and still has not reached out to us, his neighbors. The only communication we have received has been through the legally required notification process.
It is possible to build your dream home in Paradise Valley, without destroying our hillsides. You just have to be willing to consider all options and honor our laws and ordinances.
Editor’s Note: This letter was submitted on behalf of Donald and Esther Schon, Coni Dragovich, Geralyn Weil and Pollyanna Woodward to the Paradise Valley Independent Newspaper.