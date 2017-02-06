Knapp: Paradise Valley nears completion of first watershed study

March is right around the corner and so is warmer weather and Spring Training.
It may not be the time of year you think about monsoons and flooding but the Town of Paradise Valley Town Council and staff are continuing discussions on flooding hazard identification and possible solutions in two specific areas of Town. The areas include both the Cherokee and Cheney Watershed as shown in the map below.
Town staff, along with a stormwater consultant Dibble Engineering, will be presenting several options to address stormwater concerns within the Cheney Watershed for discussion at the Feb. 9th town council study session. This alternatives analysis details projects that can address localized issues, measures their effectiveness, and provides a probable costs to construct.
Several of the projects include multiple solutions that may affect stormwater in range of storm event intensities. The options stem from a detailed analysis of rainfall data, topography, physical improvements, survey responses, resident experiences, and field visits in the watershed.
While these solutions are being presented, a larger policy discussion will take place as well which could range from how to fund these projects to their necessity all together.
The watershed studies project is being conducted in cooperation with the Flood Control District of Maricopa County, who is conducting a set of larger initiatives to evaluate regional flooding issues. While the town is using valuable data from the FCDMC’s Area Drainage Master Study/Plans, it is more closely focusing on solving problems for smaller, more localized drainage problems that are specific to these areas within Paradise Valley.
If you have any questions on these on-going studies please feel free to contact me. For the most up to date information regarding the Watershed Studies, please visit the project website at paradisevalleyaz.gov/546/Watershed-Studies