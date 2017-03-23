It’s not too late to donate — public school tax credit

So I asked myself, what can I do as a parent to help at my daughters’ school?
Both of our daughters attend Cherokee Elementary right here in the heart of Paradise Valley. I am a 17-year practicing tax lawyer with an emphasis on IRS tax resolution and bankruptcy.
In my opinion, I know people, I know taxpayers and I know they do not like sending tax payments to the government. It is a fact, we all have responsibilities and know that we must pay what we owe in our voluntary tax system, but what if we were able to choose where our tax monies went and what if that money went directly to programming for our children here in Arizona and more specifically, Paradise Valley.
The answer is clear, Arizona’s Tax credit program, governed by A.R.S. 43-1089.01. This law allows Arizona taxpayers to give to any public school the amount of $400 if married filing joint or $200 as an individual filer. Taxpayers may offset these same dollar amounts on taxes due to the State of Arizona/Department of Revenue and if an over payment is made, then it may be refunded.
You now have until April 15th to make the donation, which corresponds with the annual tax filing deadlines. The public school tax credit can be combined with the working poor credit and private school credits. See your tax advisor for additional information and other qualifying credits.
Tax credit donations made to Cherokee elementary school support extracurricular activities and/or character education. These programs come in the form of field trips, before or after school clubs; such as gardening, running, typing, journal and video news clubs, the IXL learning program and many more.
Tax credit funds are also designated to specific categories (gifted, fine arts, Assemblies, and PANDA).
This is my third year as the tax credit chair for Cherokee and I am excited to grow this program. Last year we saw an increase of 33 percent in donations due in part to Paradise Valley residents like you.
Even if you do not have a child or grandchild attending our school, making the tax credit donation can reduce your Department of Revenue bill and increase our property values by having a desirable school with advanced programming in the neighborhood. It’s a win-win!
To make a donation for the 2016 school year, visit www.susd.org (click on the tax credit icon and place Cherokee as your school) or mail a check payable to Cherokee Elementary 8801 N. 56th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253.
Thank you Paradise Valley for supporting our school/our children.
Editor's Note: Ms. Bellomo-Rosacci is a Paradise Valley resident.