Handley: when obeying laws bicyclist, motorist live in harmony

I consider myself to be very lucky in that my work commute is only about 2.5 miles each way here near Old Town Scottsdale.
So, because of that, I bike commute every day. And, every day, I am totally gratified at the courteous drivers I get to interact with. I almost never have any close calls or worries.
Now, I have to say that, because I obey traffic laws, ride with the flow of traffic, use my lights when it’s darker, watch the traffic behind me in my mirror, and use hand signals, I am doing my best to be as courteous to the drivers as I can.
And, what goes around comes around. Am I lucky? Yes! But, for all of us who ride bikes, being careful, courteous, and obeying the traffic laws makes the rides and drives better for everyone.
The more cyclists, the better, for our planet and our health! Life is too short to be in a hurry.
