Dr. Warren H. Stewart Sr. receives the Town of Paradise Valley MLK 2017 Diversity Award

The Town of Paradise Valley will observe and celebrate Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 16, 2017 at the Town Hall with a ceremony and luncheon at 11 a.m.
During the ceremony, Dr. Warren H. Stewart Sr., Senior Pastor of the First Institutional Baptist Church (FIBC), Phoenix will be awarded the PV MLK Diversity Award for his leadership and passion for peace, equality and justice, expecially for African-Americans and the socially disadvantaged.
The recipient: Dr. Warren H. Stewart
Dr. Stewart served as the first General Chairperson for Arizonans for a Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday, which contributed significantly to the legislative passage of Arizona’s Martine Luther King Jr. holiday on Sept. 21, 1989.
Dr. Stewart is a man of conscience, commitment and dedication to the cause of moral leadership, human rights and a soldier of justice and equality.
Dr. Stewart’s ministry is characterized by an unwavering commitment and spirit-filled zeal to engage in Evangelism and Emancipation.
As a result he led FIBC built and educational, administrative and outreach building, acquired additional property and renovated the worship center at a total cost of nearly $4 million in cash debt-free. In 2004, a $5 million family life center was built.
In addition, FIBC has established FIBCO Family Services, Inc., Samaritan House for Homeless Families, Ujima House for unwed Teenage Mothers and their infants and sponsors the Broadway House low-incoming housing complex and several residential homes for the seriously mentally ill, all of which provide social services to thousands monthly.
Dr. Stewart has traveled and preached extensively throughout the United States and internationally to include 38 states and territories and 51 countries.
Dr. Stewart is the author of “Interpreting God’s Word in Black Preaching,” “How to Handle Giants,” “Do Prophets Exist in Contemporary Culture” and many others aw well as published articles and sermons in several major publications. He has also served as Adjunct Professor of Ottawa University-Phoenix campus.
During the ceremony, another keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Angelita Reyes, a representative from the Bahá’i community.
The Bahá’i Faith, the world’s newest independent global belief system, teaches the oneness of God, the unity of humanity and the essential harmony of religion.
Bahá’is believe in peace, justice, love, altruism and unity. The Bahá’i teachings promote the agreement of science and religion, the equality of the sexes and the elimination of all prejudice.
Fellow keynote speaker: Dr. Angelita Reyes
An award-winning author, scholar-teacher and international consultant, Dr. Reyes is a distinct voice in today’s national and global arena of new approaches for social and organizational transformation.
A professor in the School of Social Transformation at Arizona State University, Dr. Reyes is the former president of the Arizona Chapter of the Fulbright Association — a national organization that promotes mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries through education.
The recipient of numerous scholarly and civic engagement awards, Dr. Reyes received the Martine Luther King Jr. Diversity Award from the Tempe Human Relations Commission for her commitment to promoting diversity in the local community and honoring the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy here in Arizona.
Dr. Reyes has keynoted and presented education and social justice seminars and workshops in the United States, Europe, the Caribbean and Africa.
In recognition of Black History Month, she was invited to Kazakhstan, Central Asia by the U.S. Department of State to lecture on ethnicity, gender and the multiplicity of African-American culture.
Dr. Reyes is an active member of the Bahá’i Faith and participates in public discourses on race, unity, human rights and the unity of world religions.