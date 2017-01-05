Collins: Godspeed at Arizona Legislature Representative Syms

As we welcome Councilmembers Julie Pace and Scott Moore to the start of their term in office, we bid farewell to Councilmember Maria Syms and wish her the best of luck and success at the Arizona Legislature.
My time working with Maria dates back to 2008 when we both served on the Town’s Planning Commission. Throughout that experience and on into her term as councilmember, I have always appreciated her intellect, her tenacity, and her ability to bring value to public policy discussions.
While I was looking forward to continuing to work with her at the town council level, I am now looking forward to seeing what she can do at the State Legislature to help us keep Paradise Valley the Best Small Town in America.
Godspeed Representative Syms!
Editor’s note: Mr. Collins is the mayor of the Town of Paradise Valley