Chippindall: Mountain Shadows returns to excellence in Paradise Valley

After more than a dozen years of working to make Mountain Shadows a reality, we were delighted to finally open our doors in April. The resort sits between Mummy Mountain and iconic Camelback Mountain, truly in the heart of Paradise Valley.
We recently received some national accolades, and could not be more proud. Vogue named our pool one of the “Best New Hotel Pools in America,” among only 10 others in the nation to make the cut, and the only one in Arizona. Once you experience the atmosphere and the mountain views for yourself, we think you will agree.
The resort also received the prestigious Four Diamond Rating from AAA, a true benchmark of hospitality. Of the nearly 28,000 hotels evaluated by AAA’s inspectors each year, less than 6 percent receive this special recognition. It definitely sets Mountain Shadows apart as one of the premier places to stay in the Scottsdale-Paradise Valley area, and we’re proud to have earned the recognition so soon after opening.
Many of you may have fond memories of the original Mountain Shadows Resort, which opened in 1959, before Paradise Valley was even incorporated as a town. A mid-century modern retreat, it played host to locals, out-of-towners and Hollywood stars, including famous guests like Lucille Ball, Bob Hope and The Monkees. The resort was also featured as the backdrop for the detective TV show “The Brothers Brannagan.”
After the resort sat vacant for several years, the site was redeveloped by Crown Realty & Development, with several projects being built on the original resort site. We at Westroc Hospitality finally found the opportunity to bring Mountain Shadows back to life, in partnership with Woodbine Development Corp.
Our vision was to create something unlike anything else in Paradise Valley, combining the unparalleled mountain views with bold, modern design and genuine hospitality to make Mountain Shadows a one-of-a-kind destination and a true neighborhood gathering spot.
It has been my honor to lead our team of more than 200 employees, and we are so pleased to see our hard work recognized not only in the feedback we get from our guests but also through official ratings and national media coverage. We hope to continue earning recognition and to bring greater awareness to travelers of all that Paradise Valley has to offer.
If you have not had a chance to experience the resort for yourself, we invite you to try our seasonal dishes from renowned Chef Charles Wiley at Hearth ’61, take a fitness class and enjoy a swim at The Citizens Club, and tee off at The Short Course, where we have 18 holes of par-3 golf. We value Paradise Valley’s quality of life, stunning desert scenery, and sense of community, and are grateful to be a part of it.
Editor’s note: Mr. Chippindall is the vice president & general manager of Mountain Shadows in the Town of Paradise Valley