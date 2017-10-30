Bennett: women’s group denies my membership, loses great addition

I thought I was living in Paradise!

I know it’s not the end of the world but no one likes to be turned down for anything, especially when you think it was an unfair decision. I can’t help but write my personal story on how blessed I am to buy a home in the beautiful Town of Paradise Valley.

Bobbie Bennett

I feel fortunate to be living close enough to my new granddaughter so I can be a consistent part of her life. Family has always been a top priority to me and at age 71 — it’s really important to my self-happiness.

After settling in my new home, I wanted to meet some of the ladies in the neighborhood. I read about the Paradise Valley Women’s Association in the Independent and thought it was a perfect place to start. When you’re new at being a widow and getting up in age, it’s not always comfortable to attend such events.

When I went to their September happy hour I met some very nice ladies. I felt welcomed and excited to be apart of their group. But when my application was rejected a few weeks later, saying I didn’t live within the town’s limits, I was shocked.

How could I not be in the Town of Paradise Valley when the entire closing package I signed when I bought my home was a Paradise Valley address. Tax records, deed of trust, even the appraisal shows it as my actual address. So, naturally I was disappointed in hearing that I wasn’t eligible to join the PV Women’s Club.

I was told in a nice way to check out the Scottsdale Women’s Group. I can only say — it’s your loss ladies!

Editor’s note: Ms. Bennett is a resident of the Town of Paradise Valley

