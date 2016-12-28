YMCA 2017 Tribute to Leadership highlights best of community

In celebration of the YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix’s 23rd Annual Tribute to Leadership Gala, the organization has announced the newest nominees for its prestigious Tribute to Leadership Award recognizing women leaders in our community.
Tribute to Leadership is a special evening set aside to recognize individuals and corporations that have generously given their time and talents to the community, according to a press release.
A highly prestigious honor, the 2016 Award recipients will join over 200 Tribute to Leadership alumni including Cindy McCain, Deborah Bateman, Tracy Bame and Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.
The 2017 nominees will be formally recognized at The Tribute to Leadership Gala on Feb. 11, 2017. Co-chairing the event this year will be Kerry Giangobbe and Jyme Sue McLaren.
The Tribute to Leadership Selection Committee has chosen the following as 2017 Tribute to Leadership honorees:
Individual Awards:
Advocacy
- Diana Gregory, President and CEO, Gregory’s Fresh Market
Community Service Corporate
- Julie Ward, Chief Nursing Officer, Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital
Military/Police/Fire
- Kara Kalkbrenner, Fire Chief, City of Phoenix Fire Department;
- Michelle Bravo, Retired US Army Program Manager, Veteran and Community Outreach, Arizona State University
Racial Justice
- Carole Coles Henry, Phoenix Equal Opportunity Director (Retired)
Dorothy Willey
- Catherine Scrivano, President, Casco Financial
Corporate Awards
- Employee Community Fund of Boeing Arizona is honored with the Senior Champions Award. Boeing has long supported YWCA Senior programs through their employee community fund. In addition, Boeing employees have volunteered with YWCA senior programs.
- Quarles & Brady was chosen to receive the Women’s Empowerment Award. Quarles & Brady is involved in a host of external initiatives that focus on empowering women and promoting diversity, including recognition as six-time recipient of the Gold Standard Certification by the Women in Law Empowerment Forum; recognized by the National Association for Female Executives and Flex-Time Lawyers as one of the “50 Best Law Firms for Women;” and in the Vault Guide to the Top 100 Law Firms, Quarles & Brady ranked No. 11 in “Overall Diversity,” No. 9 in “Diversity for Minorities,” and No. 6 in “Diversity for Women.”
- Synchrony Financial is the YWCA 2107 Financial Education honoree. Synchrony employees have volunteered as Own It faculty, and the corporation is a longtime supporter of YWCA financial education programs.
- 12 News KPNX has been selected in the Advancing Young Professionals category. 12 News encourages young professionals in Arizona by working side-by-side with schools and non-profits to help promote higher education and exposing youth to the journalism industry. In addition, 12 News has supported the YWCA’s Young Women’s Forum and Tribute to Leadership.
For more information and tickets, visit www.ywcaaz.org.