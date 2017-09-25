Xavier varsity swim coach Maureen Rankin passes away after battle with cancer

Xavier College Preparatory announced Monday, Sept. 25 the passing of Maureen Rankin, the school’s two-year varsity swim coach, losing her battle with cancer.
Coach Rankin, also known as “Coach Mo,” began her Xavier coaching career in August of 2016, posting solid results and a top record right away, according to a press release.
A year later, as she started her second season as Xavier’s swim coach, she also joined the school’s finance office, a release states.
Coach Rankin was a four-time high school state champion swimmer at St. Mary’s Academy in Portland, Oregon, where she earned Oregon Swimming’s “Most Outstanding Female Swimmer of the Year” honors.
A nine-time All-American and member of the U.S. Swimming Junior National Team, she attended the University of Arizona on a swimming scholarship. She also has multiple national championship titles and numerous state records as a U.S. Masters Swimmer.
Throughout her 20-year coaching career, Coach Rankin coached developmental, age group, high school, and masters swimming levels.
She was a member of the Brophy East Swim Team/Phoenix Swim Club coaching staff for 13 years and she coached some of Arizona’s top swimmers to state championship titles, national accolades, college scholarships, and U.S. Swimming National Team berths.
She was the Age Group Chair for Arizona Swimming, a member of the USA Swimming Western Zone Board, and Director for Marketing for Swimming World Magazine.
“Coach Mo excelled in every aspect of her life and the Xavier community is most grateful for all she did for Xavier,” Sister Lynn Winsor, BVM, vice principal for activities and athletic director, said in a prepared statement.
“She was a fabulous swimming coach and a wonderful person. Her two favorite things in life were her family and her swimmers, and she was deeply proud of all of them. She will be missed tremendously.”
Coach Rankin is survived by her husband, Mark, and her two children, Mia (an Xavier freshman) and Luke (11).