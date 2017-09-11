winslow+partners adds three architectural staff members to its team

winslow + partners announce the recent addition of three new architectural staff members, Manisha Dani, Monika Malinowska and Pablo Mancayo to its team.
According to a press release, Ms. Dani is experienced in healthcare and commercial facility design, joins the firm as a project manager for mixed-use, multi-story buildings. She has a master’s degree in construction science and management from Clemson University and a bachelor of architecture degree from Academy of Architecture in Bombay, India. Joining winslow + partners after 12 years at Orcutt/Winslow, she is a member of AIA Arizona.
Ms.. Malinowska has more than six years of diversified architectural planning experience including site planning, building design, and interior design. She has experience in retail space planning and hospitality design. Previously an architectural project manager at a.d.ArizDo, she holds a bachelor of architecture degree from New York Institute of Technology and is a member of AIA Arizona.
Mr. Moncayo, a Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture graduate, brings experience in higher education and sports facilities design, along with experience in graphic design.
“Architecture is about understanding the social construct of the building you are designing and then creating an environment that supports that construct,” said Paul Winslow, FAIA, partner architect, in a prepared statement.”Function and aesthetic are essential to complete the design, but understanding how users will use a building for social interaction is as critical for its success. Growing our team will allow us to build upon these principles.”
Projects from the winslow + partners studio include:
• Jefferson Academy Master Plan and Street Coffee and Tasty Box; Facilitation of the Re-Imagining or Balsz School District, in Phoenix;
• Marana School District Facilities Master Plan in Marana;
• Educational design and learning space environment for Gladden Farms Elementary School and Challenger Center addition, in Peoria;
• Heard Building innovation think tank and remodel and the urban mixed-use project at Country Club and Main in Mesa.
The locally-owned firm, winslow + partners, offers expertise in architecture, planning, interior design, educational planning and design thinking that stemmed from the legacy of Paul Winslow, FAIA. He founded the Orcutt/Winslow partnership where he was managing partner for most of his 50-year architectural career, the release detailed, noting the husband-wife team collaboration of the Mr. Winslow and Kali Mota.
Go to winslow-partners.com for more information.