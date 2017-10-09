Wear Purple Day on Oct. 19 for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Maricopa County residents and more than 13,000 employees are encouraged to wear purple on Oct. 19, supporting Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
With hopes to educate people about domestic violence prevention this month, numerous events are planned that focus on the problem and resources available, according to a recent press release.
Fittingly, Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation on Oct. 4, recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
District 5 Supervisor Steve Gallardo along with representatives from the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence and Chicanos Por La Causa – De Colores, will meet with county employees this month to share information and resources with employees.
“We need to work together to ensure our community understands the impact of domestic violence so we can help stop the abuse of power and control in relationships,” Mr. Gallardo said in a prepared statement.
“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four women and one in seven men have experienced domestic violence in their lifetime,” said Denny Barney, District 1 chairman, in a prepared statement. “It’s important to us to bring awareness to this serious issue that can affect anyone.”
Domestic Violence Awareness Month events include:
• Color the County – The County Administration Building at 301 W. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, will be lit in purple during the month.
• Wear Purple Day! – On Thursday, Oct. 19, residents and employees are encouraged to wear purple to demonstrate commitment to ending domestic violence. Participants can post their photos to social media with: #ColorTheCounty.