Wastchak, Kile named to lead commission, board

The Paradise Valley Town Council approved the appointment of Daran Wastchak to Chair of the Planning Commission, and Emily Kile to Chair of the Board of Adjustment.
The one-year appointments were approved at the April 13 regular town council meeting, held at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley.
On April 4, the Planning Commission selected Daran Wastchak to serve a one-year term as chair, according to an agenda summary report. Commissioners are allowed to serve two consecutive terms as chair.
Mr. Wastchak has served on the Planning Commission since 2015. He has a PhD in public administration and policy from Arizona State University.
He is president and owner of D.R. Wastchak, LLC, specializing in consulting and training serves for Energy Star and LEED certification.
Mr. Wastchak’s company received the EPA’s national “Partner of the Year” award as well as the “Spirit of Enterprise” award for business innovation from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.
Ms. Kile was selected by the Board of Adjustment to serve as chair on April 5, the agenda summary states.
Ms. Kile has served on the Board of Adjustment since 2004. She is a graduate of the Northeastern School of Law in Boston, and a practicing attorney with Kile & Kupiszewski focusing on estate planning and related manners.
The Supreme Court of Arizona appointed her to serve on the Fiduciary Board. The Fiduciary Board oversees the approval and discipline of fiduciaries licensed in the State of Arizona by the Supreme Court.