Vicki Preston appointed Foothills Land Trust executive director

The Board of Directors of Desert Foothills Land Trust has appointed Vicki Preston as the organization’s executive director.
“Our beautiful Sonoran Desert is an unparalleled landscape, and one that unfortunately is quickly being converted from its natural state. This is why I am so passionate about our mission and why our work is so critical,” Ms. Preston said in a prepared statement.
“It is truly an honor to work with the Board of Directors to create a vision for the future of DFLT and to work toward achieving our goal of protecting the landscape we love, acre by acre. I will continue to be proud that I work with such an amazing group of volunteers, stewards and supporters who share their love for our beautiful desert.”
Ms. Preston joined DFLT in 2011 as the conservation director. According to a press release, she will continue her role in land conservation as well as assume her new duties as executive director. Her predecessor, Patrick McWhortor, who helped the organization transition its leadership in 2016, will continue working with DFLT as a consultant.
“Vicki has exhibited leadership as a conservation professional for many years,” DFLT Board of Directors Chairman Richard Burns said in a prepared statement. “As we moved through our leadership transition during the past year, it became clear Vicki was ready to step into the top leadership position at DFLT. We are very excited about her vision and plans for the future.”
She grew up in Northeast Ohio, near the shores of Lake Erie, which instilled in her a passion for protecting the environment, the release said. After graduating from Ohio State University, Ms. Preston worked for local government and conservation groups.
She served as the land protection and watershed planning coordinator at a Land Trust in Ohio where she helped protect and steward nearly 3,700 acres before relocating to Arizona and joining DFLT, the release added.
DFLT connects people to nature by working with communities and partners to conserve and steward sensitive lands and species for the survival of the Sonoran Desert, the release said about the organization led by a volunteer board of directors and a small staff.
DFLT is a well-respected organization working to conserve the most sensitive and important open spaces in the communities of Anthem, Carefree, Cave Creek, Desert Hills, New River, North Phoenix and North Scottsdale with more than 680-acres on 23 preserves conserved, many of which are open to the public for recreation and exploration, the release added.