Valley Metro to offer Final Four promotion

College basketball’s top teams will pay a visit to the Valley in a few weeks and Valley Metro is providing a way to see all the action both on and off the court.
Through Valley Metro’s 3-point play, riders can purchase an All-Day pass for $4 during the Final Four weekend, according to a press release.
All riders have to do is visit valleymetro.org/finalfour to plan a trip, park at one of Valley Metro Rail’s 11 park-and-rides and then purchase an All-Day Pass, a release states.
Valley Metro Rail service will operate until 2 a.m. on March 31 and April 1, and until midnight on April 2 and 3. Riders can access events at key light rail stations.
Those stations include 3rd Street/Washington westbound and 3rd Street and Jefferson eastbound for the Final Four Fan Fest at the Phoenix Convention Center. For the March Madness Music Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park, riders can use stations at Roosevelt/Central Avenue and McDowell/Central Avenue.
For the Final Four games on April 1 and April 3, Valley Metro will provide special bus service to connect fans to University of Phoenix Stadium from the Valley Metro Rail park-and-ride at 19th Avenue/Montebello. Regular fare is required.
Before riding, Valley Metro reminds its riders to check the NCAA’s Clear Bag Policy. Only small clutch bags or clear plastic bags are allowed into Final Four events.
Valley Metro will deploy additional fare inspection teams, and will partner with the Transportation Security Administration and Phoenix Police Transit Enforcement Unit and K9 teams to ensure the safety and security of riders.
Allow extra time to get to your destination. Sunday, April 2 is Opening Day for the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Long lines and crowds are expected with the large events.
Valley Metro ambassadors will be at select park-and-rides and downtown stations to guide passengers and answer questions.