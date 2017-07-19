MAX donations are sought at United Blood Services Valley donor centers through July 31 to receive an all-day admission to Sunsplash Waterpark.
According to a press release, MAX donors help United Blood Services meet Arizona hospital patients’ daily needs by giving the automated donation procedure that is needed based on their blood type and physical attributes. MAX donations are only accepted at one of UBS’s six Valley donor centers because of the specialized equipment required.
When Sunsplash Waterpark staff learned of Arizona’s youngest patients at Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Cardon Children’s Medical Center in Mesa needing more than 1,100 life-saving blood transfusions in July, they wanted to work with UBS to increase summer blood supplies, the release noted.
Participating donors will earn a voucher for more than 30 rides and attraction at the waterpark, including water slides, the wave pool and the lazy river by making an appointment at UBS donor centers.
“Many of our families and friends have relied on the generosity of blood donors to provide lifesaving blood transfusions,” said Tony Jones, a Sunsplash Waterpark marketing representative, in a prepared statement. “It is a great honor to thank blood donors by paying it forward with a day of fun in the sun!”
While Automated MAX donations take less blood volume from the donor than whole blood donations, they make a bigger impact by providing more quantities of the component needed most by hospital patients. Regular whole blood donations provide a mixture of red cells, plasma and platelets, the release said, adding that the donations enable UBS to isolate and collect an increased quantity of one of those components since the remaining components are returned to the donor.
Since 1943, UBS has served as Arizona’s non-profit community blood provider and assisting patients in more than 60 state hospitals. The UBS network is among the nation’s oldest and largest non-profit blood service organizations; and, is a founding member of America’s Blood Centers and the American Association of Blood Banks.
Call 1-877-827-4376 or visit BloodHero.com and enter city or zip Code for the nearest donor center. Or, go to UnitedBloodServicesAZ.org.