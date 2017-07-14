UMB Bank hires Steve Fenton as VP, commercial real estate

Steve Fenton (Submitted photo)

UMB Bank, a subsidiary of UMB Financial Corporation, has hired Steve Fenton as senior vice president, commercial real estate in Arizona.

Mr. Fenton, a graduate of Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash., will be responsible for new business development and managing a commercial real estate loan portfolio, according to a press release.

“We continue to see a lot of growth in the commercial real estate market throughout Arizona,” said Jim Patterson, president of UMB Bank Arizona, in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled to add Steve to our team as his expertise will greatly enhance our work in the industry.”

Mr. Fenton has more than 30 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry. Prior to his role at UMB, he was senior vice president, senior client manager at Arizona Business Bank, the release noted. In addition to a bachelor’s degree in economics, he holds Series 7, 63 and 79 licenses.

