UAP seeks diverse team members for 2017 programming

Universal Access Productions seeks diverse team members for 2017 programming in the West Valley, including those with disabilities.
Interested artists and technicians can contact UAP on their website, according to a press release. A company meeting/celebration is planned for the spring. Open auditions for the Sonoran Spring Variety Show will soon be announced.
An internationally renowned comic performer, Bill Robison, whose celebrated work has transcended cultural, language and age boundaries for decades, will be among the featured headliners. His work can be viewed on UAP’s website.
“We are thrilled to discover the thriving arts community here in the West Valley,” said Jeanmarie Simpson Bishop, UAP founder and artistic director, in a prepared statement. “We have been exploring venues and opportunities for collaboration and are energized and motivated by the possibilities.”
Ms. Bishop recently concluded a six-year run of UAP’s touring production, “The Joy.” She has turned her attention and the company’s focus to forthcoming projects including a festival of accessible performances and productions of new, original works, according to the press release, stating UAP’s mission of creating film and stage accessible to everyone, regardless of physical ability; a goal to empower people with and without disabilities, those under-represented in mainstream theatre, as artists and patrons within a system from which they have been traditionally excluded.
“The diversity of people, including those with and without disabilities, necessitates a universal access approach,” explained Ms. Bishop in the release. “We
welcome performing artists of all ability levels and encourage them to contact us with questions about our work and to discuss the possibilities.”