Two Biltmore estates announce completion of community, Arizona Biltmore Plan

Phoenix-based developer Geneva Holdings marks 40-years of building the historic Arizona Biltmore’s enclave with the completion of Two Biltmore Estates, the final master-planned subdivision of a luxury home community.
Two Biltmore Estates is celebrating with the delivery of two special “Legacy” homes said to be the community’s most opulent, according to a press release. Since debuting its Final Phase in May of 2016, demand for the last homes to be built in the community skyrocketed, driving price per- square-foot to an unprecedented level, with 36 of the 38 homes in the community sold, and record-breaking sales exceeding $3.2M.
“The last two homes under construction in our final phase are two of the most spectacular homes to be built in the Arizona Biltmore,” said Jack Luciano, partner with The Agency and listing agent for Two Biltmore Estates. “Two Biltmore Estates’s final phase debuted a brand new contemporary design with nearly 5,000 square feet of living space and the most spectacular views in the Arizona Biltmore.”
Developed by Arizona Biltmore builder Geneva Holdings, Two Biltmore Estates has a reputation as a community sought by professional athletes, prominent business executives and wealthy vacation home collectors seeking a luxurious Phoenix hideaway in the renowned Arizona Biltmore resort enclave that has attracted royalty, dignitaries and the Hollywood elite since 1929, the release noted.
“Developing the Arizona Biltmore has been our passion, and we’ve been fortunate to be part of the history and legacy of this community for over 40 years,” said Sam Robinson, Geneva Holdings founder, in a prepared statement. “To us, the completion of Two Biltmore Estates, which is the last new homes that will ever be built in the community is like placing the final jewel in a crown,” he said. “It’s our masterpiece.”
The gated community overlooks The Arizona Biltmore Golf Club, with each residence having views of fairways and the Phoenix skyline capturing sunsets, the release described, adding that residences are designed with an expansive outdoor terrace framed by floor-to-ceiling retractable glass doors.
The Final Phase of Two Biltmore Estates debuted a modern, new architectural design that differs creatively from previous phases of the community. “What makes the final residences so special is that they are completely unique with sleek architecture that is quite different than previous phases of the community, and celebrates the inspiration of Frank Lloyd Wright in a way that is both fresh and timeless, and really shows the developer’s passion for preserving the history and effortless elegance of the community,” Mr. Luciano said in the release.
Details of layouts are:
• Single-level floor plans include gourmet kitchens with premium appliances; master baths outfitted with rare Italian and African marble and high-tech Japanese commodes, and meticulously designed his-and-hers closet systems and dressing room.
• Indoor-outdoor living continues in to the master bedroom where there’s a patio terrace and telescopic glass door panels.
• Homes are fully wired with state-of-the-art “smart” home technology and sound, security and home features that can be adjusted at the touch of a button or from any smartphone or tablet device.
• A private clubhouse with lap pool and state-of-the-art fitness center for residents to host private functions for their guests.
The last two homes under construction are listed at $2.638M for 3,953-square-foot penthouse and $2.748M for 4,877-square-feet.
For more information about Two Biltmore Estates or tours, go to twobiltmorehomes.com; or call 602-508-1700.
Home News Two Biltmore estates announce completion of community, Arizona Biltmore Plan
Two Biltmore estates announce completion of community, Arizona Biltmore Plan
Phoenix-based developer Geneva Holdings marks 40-years of building the historic Arizona Biltmore’s enclave with the completion of Two Biltmore Estates, the final master-planned subdivision of a luxury home community.
Related Posts
-
5 PCDS students named National Merit Semifinalists09/19/2017 · 0 Comment
-
LRRC partner Freeman chairs largest American Bar Association committee09/19/2017 · 0 Comment
-
Academy-Award nominee Mason directs ATC’s performance of “Chapter Two”09/18/2017 · 0 Comment