Two arrested for trespassing in Paradise Valley Friday morning

Two men were arrested in individual incidents within the Town of Paradise Valley on Oct. 27, police officials say.
At 6:18 a.m. on Oct. 27, Paradise Valley police officials were dispatched to the 4800 block of east Lincoln Drive in reference to a criminal trespass in progress. The victim went outside to go to work, and located a white male sleeping in her vehicle, according to a police report.
Officers arrived on scene and arrested Kent Gordon Raisanen. A search incident to the arrest revealed narcotics, dangerous drugs and revolver in Raisanen’s backpack, police said.
He was booked into the Maricopa County 4th Avenue jail on various trespass, drug and weapon charges.
Just over two hours later, police were dispatched to the 5300 block of north Invergordon Drive at 8:41 a.m., in reference to a burglary in progress.
Police say the victim’s house manager observed a white male inside the fenced residential yard attempting to open a door to the residence.
The house manager stalled the man while police were called. Upon arrival, police arrested the man who was identified as Mathiev Younes.
He was booked into the Maricopa County 4th Avenue jail for criminal trespass.
Anyone with information in regards to either incident are asked to call the police department at 480-948-7410.