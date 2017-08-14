Town of Paradise Valley looks to fill local board vacancy

The Town of Paradise Valley is seeking a resident interested in sharing his or her time and experience by serving on the Municipal Property Corp.
The Town of Paradise Valley has a proud tradition of volunteer service.
In addition to the all-volunteer mayor, town council, and municipal court judges, more than 50 residents donate their time to serve on various committees, commissions and boards, according to a press release.
There is one vacancy Municipal Property Corp., the release states.
The Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors issues debt on behalf of the town to finance major capital projects such as construction of sewer line infrastructure and public buildings. The board is made up of seven members who serve three-year terms. The board meets once or twice per year.
Applications may be completed and submitted online by clicking the link below or you may submit a resume and cover letter to the Town Clerk’s Office, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive. The application deadline is September 6, 2017.
Appointments will be made on September 28, 2017 and the term of office will begin in October, the release states.