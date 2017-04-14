Town council names April 20 Phoenix Symphony Day

The Paradise Valley Town Council presented a proclamation naming April 20, 2017, Phoenix Symphony Day, at its April 13 meeting.
A large percentage of the audience and patrons of the Phoenix Symphony are residents of Paradise Valley, according to a summary statement, and some have opened their homes to performances by Phoenix Symphony musicians in intimate residential settings in a series called “Parties of Note.”
On April 20, 2017, Phoenix Symphony musicians will perform an outdoor concert titled “Music, Mountains and Memory” at a reception hosted by Paradise Valley residents Council Member Julie Pace and her husband David Selden, and Sheila and Mike Zuieback.