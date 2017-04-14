Town council names April 20 Phoenix Symphony Day

Apr 14th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Pictured from left is Phoenix Symphony board member, Molly DeFilippis, Board Chair, Dr. Oliver Harper, and Town of Paradise Valley Vice Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner. (submitted photo)

The Paradise Valley Town Council presented a proclamation naming April 20, 2017, Phoenix Symphony Day, at its April 13 meeting.

A large percentage of the audience and patrons of the Phoenix Symphony are residents of Paradise Valley, according to a summary statement, and some have opened their homes to performances by Phoenix Symphony musicians in intimate residential settings in a series called “Parties of Note.”

On April 20, 2017, Phoenix Symphony musicians will perform an outdoor concert titled “Music, Mountains and Memory” at a reception hosted by Paradise Valley residents Council Member Julie Pace and her husband David Selden, and Sheila and Mike Zuieback.

Tags · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie