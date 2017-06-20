Top Town of Paradise Valley officials notch bonus payments

Two key members of the Town of Paradise Valley — Town Manager Kevin Burke and Town Attorney Andrew Miller — were awarded a one-time payment for their performance at the June 8 town council meeting.
Pursuant to each of their employment agreements, an annual performance evaluation shall be conducted for the previous calendar year.
Based on the findings of Mr. Burke and Mr. Miller’s evaluations, a one-time monetary award was recommended for each employee.
Paradise Valley Town Council unanimously approved each one’s payment with a 7-0 vote during a June 8 meeting at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.
Mr. Burke’s award was $7,500, and Mr. Miller’s award was $4,000, according to the approved town resolutions.
The annual evaluations were conducted with the assistance of an outside firm, and results show both Mr. Burke and Mr. Miller either met or exceeded the town council’s expectations.