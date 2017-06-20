Top Town of Paradise Valley officials notch bonus payments

Jun 20th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Paradise Valley Town Hall is at 6401 E. Lincoln Drive in the Town of Paradise Valley. (File photo)

Two key members of the Town of Paradise Valley — Town Manager Kevin Burke and Town Attorney Andrew Miller — were awarded a one-time payment for their performance at the June 8 town council meeting.

Kevin Burke

Pursuant to each of their employment agreements, an annual performance evaluation shall be conducted for the previous calendar year.

Based on the findings of Mr. Burke and Mr. Miller’s evaluations, a one-time monetary award was recommended for each employee.

Paradise Valley Town Council unanimously approved each one’s payment with a 7-0 vote during a June 8 meeting at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.

Andrew Miller

Mr. Burke’s award was $7,500, and Mr. Miller’s award was $4,000, according to the approved town resolutions.

The annual evaluations were conducted with the assistance of an outside firm, and results show both Mr. Burke and Mr. Miller either met or exceeded the town council’s expectations.

Tags · · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie