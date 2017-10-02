Three attorneys recently join Dickinson Wright’s firm

Three attorneys, Derek W. Kaczmarek, David R. Jojola and Giselle C. Alexander recently join Dickinson Wright firm’s Phoenix office, according to a press release.
The release provided the following details on the new additions:
• Mr. Kaczmarek joins the firm as a member, representing taxpayers in tax disputes involving the IRS, state and local taxing authorities. His experience includes representing cases including income and employment taxes; tax fraud; innocent spouse relief; US Tax Court trials; and trust fund recovery penalties. He is counsel of record in 20 published decisions in the US Tax Court. Mr. Kaczmarek was a senior trial attorney with the IRS and is a certified specialist in tax law, Arizona Board of Legal Specialization. He is a member of the American Bar Association’s section of Taxation and chair-elect of the state Bar of Arizona’s Tax Law section.
• Mr. Jojola joins the firm as Of Counsel. His practice encompasses tax litigation and appeals, corporate, partnership and disregarded entity taxation, estate and gift taxation, excise taxes, income taxation, innocent spouse relief, and payroll taxes. He was a former senior trial attorney in the Los Angeles IRS office, where he was a fraud specialist and innocent spouse coordinator. Mr. Jojola is a certified specialist in tax law, Arizona Board of Legal
Specialization. He is a member of the State Bar of Arizona and the State Bar of New Mexico.
• Ms. Alexander joins the firm as Of Counsel. She practices primarily in tax controversy at all levels of the process – audits, administrative appeals, and litigation adverse to federal, state, and local entities. Before her law career, she worked in the Business Tax Services Group of a Big Four accounting firm, focusing on tax planning. A board member of the Arizona State Board of Accountancy, she is a member of the American Bar Association’s section of Taxation, State and Local Tax Committee and is vice chair of the State Bar of Arizona Tax Law Section’s Executive Council.
Dickinson Wright is a general practice business law firm with more than 450 attorneys in numerous states, plus Canada, with more than 40 practice areas, and 16 industry groups.