The Town of Paradise Valley is selected for a Voice of the People Award

The National Research Center has selected the Town of Paradise Valley as a winner of the Voice of the People Award for Excellence in Foundations of Livability.
According to a press release, for the past nine years, the award is given to top performing jurisdictions that best listen and act for their communities’ benefit, which is a category receiving the highest ratings compared with all other participating jurisdictions based on community residents’ responses on the National Citizen Survey.
The Voice of the People Awards, presented by the International City/County Management Association and NRC, will be given at the 103rd Annual ICMA conference on Monday, Oct. 23 in San Antonio, Texas.
“This is a unique opportunity to see evidence of best practices quantified by survey results,” NRC President Tom Miller said in a prepared statement, adding that awarding top jurisdictions even benefits other communities. “Others can understand the successes of their colleagues and get to know what’s working best in America.”
The NCS reports resident opinion and satisfaction with local government and services with a scientific, representative sample approach, the release said. Results are used to inform budgeting, performance measurement and program planning.
Paradise Valley is noted as a great place to live, according to the NCS that noted almost all survey respondents rated the overall quality of the town as a place to live as excellent or good; these ratings were higher than those seen in comparable communities across the nation.
Assessments for features that enhance quality of life, names Paradise Valley as place to retire, and the overall appearance and image of town were given positive ratings by at least four in five respondents, marks higher than the national benchmark comparisons with more than half of respondents positively rating Paradise Valley sense of community, and more than nine in 10 recommending PV as a place to live and remain in the community in the next five years.
Also, safety was rated positively and is important to residents as Paradise Valley residents identified it as one of the most important focus areas for the community, encompassing services such as police, fire, ambulance, emergency medical services and crime and fire prevention highly rated by more than 80 percent of residents.
Ratings for police and crime prevention were higher than those seen in communities nationwide. Almost all residents said they felt safe in their neighborhood and had a positive overall feeling of safety in Paradise Valley with 91 percent of participants reporting they were not victims of crime in the last 12 months.
Paradise Valley’s Natural Environment is a valued community asset was identified as another facet important to residents’ quality of life as more than 90 percent of residents rated the overall natural environment in PV as well as its cleanliness as excellent or good; these ratings were higher than ratings given in other communities across the nation.
Residents gave positive ratings to garbage collection, recycling, natural areas preservation and open space, the release noted, adding that more than eight in 10 residents reported that they conserved water and recycled at home.
The Voice of the People Awards is the only award given in local government based on community opinion, the release reported.