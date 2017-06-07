The Jones-Gordon School seeks Paradise Valley digs

A school for high-potential students is looking to move into the Town of Paradise Valley, after Tesseract School on Doubletree Ranch Road, announced its move to Phoenix.
The Jones-Gordon School has begun the municipal process to amend the special use permit for the Tesseract School site, 4800 E. Doubletree Ranch Road.
The Paradise Valley Planning Commission discussed a minor SUP amendment request for the school change during a June 6 study session.
The Jones-Gordon School is seeking to relocate from 16641 N. 91st Street, suite 100, in Scottsdale, to better serve its students, according to a Planning Commission report.
In April, the Tesseract School announced its plans to relocate to the city of Phoenix.
Tesseract’s move presented an opportunity for The Jones-Gordon School to move “to a more centrally located home for the student population who predominately live in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley,” the application states.
The Jones-Gordon School is a private school, aiming to offer curriculum for first through 12th grade. The school focuses on high-potential students with learning differences, and those who are considered twice exceptional.
The Planning Commission, a seven-member volunteer team, focused mainly on changes that will occur with high school students now on campus, such as parking and extracurricular activities.
Valley zoning attorney, John Berry, along with owner and Head of School Dana Herzberg, say the school plans on restricting student drivers, and that this school does not offer on-campus sports or many extracurricular activities.
The Jones-Gordon School, originally called On-Track Academy, was founded in 2010 by Ms. Herzberg, and has an estimated 120 students enrolled for the 2017-18 school year.
The school estimates a growth of up to 160 students by the 2020-21 school year, the staff report states.
The Planning Commission is holding a public hearing, followed by a vote on The Jones-Gordon School minor SUP amendment request on June 20 at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.