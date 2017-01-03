Syms tenders resignation at Paradise Valley Town Council

Hours before ringing in the new year, a one-page letter of resignation came across the desk of Paradise Valley Mayor Michael Collins.
After a 13-year run volunteering for the Town of Paradise Valley, most notably advocating for the community’s public safety, Councilwoman Maria Syms has turned in her resignation.
Just one month after publicly stating she is ready to tackle a new role as a state representative while remaining on the Paradise Valley Town Council, Ms. Syms has had a change of heart.
Citing the decision as a precautionary move, Ms. Syms says in her resignation letter that she is resigning so that the legality question of being on town council and a state representative will not become an issue.
“While there is no settled law on my specific circumstances and the merit are subject to debate, I do not want the question to be a distraction from the important upcoming work of the council or my work as your state representative,” she said in the letter.
On Dec. 2, the Town of Paradise Valley Independent Newspaper published a Q&A article with Ms. Syms, regarding her commitment to both entities.
“I am not aware of any town values that conflict with the state’s efforts in offering quality education for all Arizona children, improving our economy, creating job growth and keeping families safe,” Ms. Syms said in the Dec. 2 article.
On Nov. 8, Ms. Syms was elected to the Arizona House of Representatives to represent Legislative District 28 in the general election. Democrat Kelli Butler of Paradise Valley was also elected to the Arizona House of Representatives to represent Legislative District 28.
The Arizona House of Representatives, which is the lower house of the state Legislature, elects its members to two-year terms with a term limit of four consecutive stints in office.
The Republican Party holds a 36-24 majority in the House while the state’s 30 legislative districts — a district consists of at least 170,000 people — elects two representatives for each district.
District 28 covers an area that extends from Union Hills to Thomas Road, and from Interstate 17 to just east of Scottsdale Road.
Ms. Syms first joined the Town Planning Commission in 2003, before being elected to town council and becoming Chair of the Advisory Committee on Public Safety.