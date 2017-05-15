Studio Ma announces its newest designed housing project, Hollyhock Apartments, in the Arcadia neighborhood

Studio Ma announces its newest designed housing project, Hollyhock Apartments, which is the latest urban infill project located in the Arcadia neighborhood of Phoenix.
In the foothills of Camelback Mountain, this small density development provides 11 dwelling units with private gardens in one- and two-story apartments on a half-acre site, according to a press release. Outdoor commons, with benches and desert walkways, barbecue and deck areas and shaded parking are included in the project scheduled for completion late 2018.
The 12,965-square-foot project is designed to weave into the existing neighborhood fabric with an economical construction approach to ensure the units will be attainable for many area residents. Unit sizes range from 700-to 1,280-square-feet and are designed to accommodate young and mature professionals, the release noted.
The design takes its cues from the vernacular of the ranch house with a roof that orients the ridge to the building corners. The material palette includes glass in aluminum frames, exterior insulated finish system, galvanized corrugated metal, kebonized natural wood, membrane roofing and exposed concrete floors, detailed the release.
Hollyhock Apartments is a new design replacing a current multi-family housing unit built in 1961. The new buildings are designed for energy efficiency and low water use while taking advantage of the region’s sunlight and breezes to boost comfort and reduce operating costs, the release said, adding sustainable features include a high-performance building envelope, Energy Star lighting and appliances, low water use fixtures, xeric and low water use landscaping.
According to the release, Studio Ma is adept at creative infill buildings with mixed-use and residential solutions that are successful from economic- and city-making standpoints. This is an important approach as many US cities see developer interest mainly on large-scale projects while leaving empty lots requiring lower-density, infill solutions.
Studio Ma is an award-winning architecture and environmental design studio delivering innovative, sustainable and unique designs to forward-thinking organizations and individuals. Founded in Phoenix in 2003, the philosophy of the Studio embodies the concept of ‘Ma,’ a Japanese term that acknowledges the dynamic relationship between objects and their environment. Principals include Christiana Moss, Dan Hoffman, Christopher Alt, Jason Boyer and Tim Keil.
Go to studioma.com for more information.