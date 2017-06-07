Steve Nash Foundation to match up to $10k to support early childhood education

There’s more than one way to provide an assist. Just ask Steve Nash who is pretty good at it in basketball, soccer or helping children in need.
The Steve Nash Foundation is celebrating its 10th Steve Nash Foundation Showdown event June 21 in New York City with a local twist, by once again supporting one of Nash’s favorite charitable causes: Educare Arizona, according to a press release.
This charity provides early childhood care and education to hundreds of children in need and their families in the community, a release states.
The Foundation has pledged to match any contributions — minimum $13 per donation — through the Foundation to Educare Arizona between June 1 and June 15 up to $10,000.
As part of the matching challenge, those who donate are eligible to win signed Steve Nash memorabilia. Five donors will be randomly selected to receive a prize pack from Educare Arizona, including an autographed Phoenix Suns Steve Nash MVP photo and a soccer ball signed by Nash.
The Phoenix Suns are also pitching in by donating a signed team basketball and signed Alex Len jersey, which will also be given out as prizes to donors. The Suns are also sharing the contest on their social media feeds as well.
“The work that Educare Arizona is doing, both for the kids and families it serves and for awareness around and training in early childhood education is important and inspiring,” Mr. Nash said in a prepared statement.
“It’s critical that we support children early in life so that they have a better chance of success in the future. I’m proud of my Foundation’s work with Educare Arizona, and I encourage everyone to join us in supporting this great cause.”
Donations can be made through the Steve Nash Foundation’s website. Donors should select Educare Arizona from the drop-down menu to take part in the matching challenge.
“We are thrilled that the Steve Nash Foundation has once again stepped up to show its support for our work with young children and their families,” Christine Nowaczyk, board chairman of Educare Arizona, said in a prepared statement.
“Steve’s support has been invaluable over the years in helping Educare Arizona meet its mission, and we’re excited that the Foundation is offering this challenge to generate even more support from our community. We would also like to thank the Phoenix Suns for their contributions to this effort — they have been a fantastic supporter of Educare Arizona as well.”
Educare Arizona is a partnership with the mission of helping children from families struggling with poverty to be healthier, better educated and have a greater chance for success.
Educare Arizona’s early childhood education programs, provided in the Phoenix facility, have already made an impact on more than 1,000 children in our community.
Educare Arizona is a full-day, year-round program for 191 children from birth to five years old. It features evidence-based strategies for preparing at-risk young children and their families for success in school.
The facility is designed to be a Center of Excellence, with programming provided by Southwest Human Development, one of the country’s premier providers of early childhood services. Educare Arizona also supports families as champions for their children’s education.
The 2017 Showdown is the 10th soccer match the Steve Nash Foundation hosts to raise funds in support of the charities it supports.
It’s an innovative soccer match that any sports fan will love, featuring NBA stars and soccer pros from around the world raising funds for critical needs services for kids,
Showdown is soccer at its most creative. It will take place this year on June 21 at Sara D. Roosevelt Park in New York City.