Sonora Gov. Claudia Pavlovich speaks at Harvard Club of Phoenix annual dinner

The Harvard Club of Phoenix had its annual dinner-gala Friday, May 19 at the Phoenix Country Club, 2901 N. 7th St.
Harvard Club president Dr. Bishara Bahbah introduced the guest speaker, sitting governor of the Mexican state of Sonora Claudia Pavlovich. Gov. Pavlovich spoke in Spanish with instantaneous translation for non-Spanish speakers, according to a press release.
In 2015, Gov. Pavlovich became the first female governor in Sonora, and now, she is the only female governor in Mexico.
Gov. Pavlovich has led Sonora in transparency and accountability initiatives. Her favorite quote is “politics serves, only if it serves the people.”
Harvard Club of Phoenix alumni support and participate in Early College Awareness. ECA is not an admission recruitment program for Harvard University, a release states.
Its purpose is to motivate young students and inform and give greater assurance to parents who don’t think college is an option. It reaches out to schools in the Valley and holds speaker programs with local community partners.
The club also sponsors the Harvard Summer Community Service Fellowship program, a collaboration between the club and the Center for Public Interest Careers. The 2017 recipient of the club’s Summer Community Service fellowship is Amalia Frohna, is a sophomore at Harvard and a graduate of Chaparral High School. Ms. Frohna will work at the Banner Health Foundation.