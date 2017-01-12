Smith College Club of Phoenix hosts annual Rose & Ivy Brunch

Smith College Club of Phoenix alumnae, friends and current students gathered Sunday, Jan. 8 at the club’s 27th annual Rose & Ivy Brunch, held at Lon’s at the Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley.
The club realized record attendance at the college in the fall of 2016, with 18 students on campus, eight of whom are freshmen.
The annual January brunch, the club’s signature event, highlights the experiences of its local young women at the college and facilitates camaraderie and reconnections among Smith alumnae and guests.
Representing alumnae from the Valley to northern Arizona, the club seeks to encourage high school students of promise and high ability to consider Smith and is committed to linking returning graduates with job and internships in the Phoenix metropolitan area,