The Paradise Valley Police Department and Paradise Valley Wealth Management will co-host their eighth semi-annual Shred-a-thon 8 a.m.noon on Saturday, April 1.
The event will be held at the Paradise Valley Police Department, 6433 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley.
Shredding is free, courtesy of Paradise Valley Wealth Management; however donations are encouraged and will benefit underprivileged children through Sirens and Sleigh Bells.
Residents are invited to bring old documents, files, cancelled checks, medical histories and anything with a Social Security number on it.
In addition to document shredding, AZStrut will be accepting most electronics for recycling.
For more information, contact Paradise Valley Community Resource Office Kevin Albert at 480-348-3597, or Mike Cummiskey of Paradise Valley Wealth Management at 480-483-3156.