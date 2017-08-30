Sherf, Stanton eye new trash hauler contract as likely hot topic in Paradise Valley

Paradise Valley Town Council returns Thursday, Sept. 14 as elected leaders expect to hear and render decisions on variable items ranging from a potential major shift in trash and recycle collection to its legacy alarm system.
But the more things change, the more they stay the same as Paradise Valley Town Council will once again call Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive, home in early September.
Top officials there say local residents can expect an initial focus of attention on the possible end to the town’s free-market trash and recycling system while longterm concerns continue to revolve around public safety pension costs.
Short- and longterm impacts of an overhaul of the town’s established alarm system, the adoption of new storm water retention guidelines and better controls for short-term vacation rentals are all items top of mind in the epicenter of Paradise Valley.
Town administrators say a potential for new rules regarding short-term vacation rentals in the Town of Paradise Valley may emerge this fall as a local ordinance coined “unruly party protocol.”
In recent weeks, Paradise Valley Town Manager Kevin Burke has outlined a series of items residents will likely hear local chatter about including the finalization of the storm drainage manual, a Hillside Code update and development items surrounding Area C of the proposed Ritz-Carlton project.
The Town of Paradise Valley Independent reached out both Councilman David Sherf and Councilman Mark Stanton to better understand what residents can expect from their local government as the fall town council session looms.
David Sherf
•What do you expect for council to tackle when you come back together?
The council will begin with a lengthy agenda including evaluating a possible single-hauler trash collection plan, finalizing the bike pathways where we have received significant resident input, council governance and tackling visually significant corridors which was a part of the General Plan. While we passed an ordinance on small-cell towers this summer, our goal to improve cell phone coverage in Town will continue to evolve as the carriers discuss possible solutions.
•What are you most looking forward to tackle this coming council session?
We issued a request for proposal to the trash haulers in early summer to provide a price to our residents for trash collection based on only one company providing this service. Our goal is to greatly reduce the number of trucks rumbling through our streets — which in turn will reduce street maintenance costs — while gaining a better cost to residents. With five trash companies currently operating in Town, some streets now may experience up to 15 trucks a week collecting trash; a single hauler would reduce that to 3 trucks per week. We will be evaluating the responses to see if (we) can reduce resident costs while maintaining quality service that our residents expect.
•What has you worried or maybe what is coming down the pike that is likely to garner local opinions?
When we have evaluated the proposals for a single-hauler trash collector we will discuss our findings with residents and obtain their input. Visually significant corridors should gain the attention of residents as it is an item that will have a lot of opinions as it could define how our town is viewed. Residents are already beginning to voice opinions so I think this will take significant time to arrive at a plan that garners resident support.
•What’s your No. 1 priority right now serving on town council?
I believe all council members as well as town leadership closely listen to residents and understand that their safety is our first priority. This is a culture of our town. Next for me is to maintain and improve the lifestyle we all enjoy. It is the little things such as well trimmed medians or holding town meetings on how to make your home safer that all contribute to our desire to live in Paradise Valley. Confidence in town leadership and fiscal prudence must also be maintained and residents should think their voices will be heard on current issues or those that may be looming.
•What do you think our readers need to know about the Town of Paradise Valley right now?
Our resorts, which provide about 45 percent of town revenues, continue to report strong revenues and that bodes well for maintaining the town roads and infrastructure. Residents who volunteer their time for the town — we have more unpaid volunteers than paid employees — continues to increase and more people than ever are applying when volunteer positions open. Active citizen involvement is another factor that makes our town a great place to live.
•What do residents talk to you most about?
I have more residents than ever compliment me on their positive interaction with all members of our police force. Our police force is often the face of our Town and it continues to do an outstanding job of protecting our residents.
Mark Stanton
•What do you expect for council to tackle when you come back together?
Our town has important work ahead. Finalizing the storm drainage design manual, the short-term rental ordinance, addressing the quality of cell phone service, determining next steps for the bicycle/pedestrian master plan and many other issues that impact our residents and quality of life in the town.
•What are you most looking forward to tackle this coming council session?
There are a number of priorities as we move into the fall. I am looking forward to addressing next steps for the alarm monitoring service, short-term rental ordinance, bicycle/ pedestrian master plan and the cell service issue.
•What has you worried or maybe what is coming down the pike that is likely to garner local opinions?
I am always concerned about public safety and quality of life in Paradise Valley. Regarding local opinion, public input is vitally important in the process of making sound policy decisions. Our residents are involved, committed and not shy about voicing ideas and concerns. I encourage and welcome their thoughts on all issues Council will face and remain dedicated to working with our residents and staff to find good solutions moving forward.
•What’s your No. 1 priority right now serving on town council?
Public safety is my top priority. This includes not only, police and fire protection, but reliable and maintained infrastructure throughout the town.
•What do you think our readers need to know about the Town of Paradise Valley right now?
The town has strong financial footing and a talented, dedicated staff that work everyday to provide reliable customer service for our residents. I am proud of the aggressive agenda that the council is undertaking to help find solutions and ideas that will enhance the quality of life in paradise valley.
•What do residents talk to you most about?
Engaging with residents is the highlight of serving on the town council. I receive input and ideas on a myriad of important topics. Most frequently, residents want to know about the cell phone service, bike and pedestrian access, short-term rentals, Hillside development and updates about the Ritz-Carlton project.
North Valley News Editor Terrance Thornton can be contacted at 623-445-2774 or at tthornton@newszap.com