Shelley Cohn is elected chairman of Arizona Community Foundation Board of Directors.
Established in 1978, the ACF is a statewide family of charitable funds supported by thousands of Arizonans, according to a press release, noting that last year, ACF and its affiliates awarded more than $56 million in grants and scholarship funds to 3,500 nonprofit organizations, schools and government agencies.
“I am impressed with the innovative leadership, programs and reach of the Arizona Community Foundation throughout Arizona, as well as the engagement and diversity of its board,” Ms. Cohn said in a prepared statement. “I am honored to be elected chairman of the board.”
She succeeds Ron Butler, Arizona managing partner for Ernst & Young, who served as chairman since 2015, during which time she was his vice chairman, noted the release. With a tenure that began in 1984, Ms. Cohn was executive director of the Arizona Commission on the Arts for 21 years when she retired in 2005.
Ms. Cohn continues in her advocacy for the arts. A member of the ACF board of directors since 2008, she began her tenure in 1984. Previously a member of the precursor to ACF’s Philanthropic Services Committee, she continues her advocacy for the arts as a consultant with the Flinn Foundation on its arts and culture programs.
In addition to the Tucson Pima Arts Council, her involvement included the Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture, Rhode Island Arts Council, South Carolina Arts Council, Washington State Arts Council, Minnesota Arts Board, and KAET Channel 8, Kentucky Arts Council, Tennessee Arts Commission.
Ms. Cohn served as interim CEO for the Scottsdale Cultural Council from 2006 to 2008. She taught classes in arts entrepreneurship and arts and public policy at Arizona State University between 2006 and 2010. Aside from her relationship with ACF, Ms. Cohn serves as president elect of the board of trustees for the Desert Botanical Garden; as a previous president and current board member of Childsplay; and as the chair of Hillel at ASU’s Life & Legacy giving program, the release added.
She has a master’s degree in humanities from ASU and a bachelor’s degree in English and education from Washington University, St. Louis, Mo. She completed the Program for Senior Executives in State & Local Government at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.
Go to azfoundation.org for more information.