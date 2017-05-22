Shea Homes is the winner of six 2017 MAME Awards

Shea Homes Arizona recently won six awards at the 2017 MAME Awards presented by the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona.
Held in the spring, the Major Achievements in Merchandising Excellence Competition is a prestigious awards competition recognizing exemplary efforts of builders and land developers; interior designers and architects; and sales managers and sales associates who make the home building industry in the Valley one of the nation’s leaders, according to a press release.
“I am proud of the work being done by our team each and every day,” Ken Peterson, vice president of sales and marketing for Shea Homes Arizona, said in a prepared statement. “It is an honor to have this work recognized by our industry. And while our true motivation comes from serving our customers, it certainly doesn’t hurt to be honored with so many awards!”
Shea won in the following categories:
• Best Virtual Tour (Physical or Digital): Shea Homes – 24 North
• Best Radio Ad: Shea Homes – Heroes
• Best Social Media Campaign: Shea Homes – #SheaPetFest
• Best Sales Office Under 500 Square Feet Within a Model Home: Shea Homes – 24 North • Best Interior Merchandising for Homes Under $275,000: Shea Homes – Carino Villas – Flat Thirteen13
• Best Detached Product Design for Homes From $275,001 to $350,000: Shea Homes – 24 North – Capella was selected as the winner and Shea Homes – Ambition at Eastmark was selected as a finalist.
Shea Homes, one of the largest private homebuilders nationwide, has built more than 100,000 homes since its founding in 1968, according to the release, adding that it is recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction with a reputation for design, quality and customer service.
For more information about Shea Homes and its communities, go to SheaHomes.com and TrilogyLife.com.