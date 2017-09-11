Senate majority leader Kimberly Yee receives a Hero of the Treasurer’s Office award
Arizona state treasurer Jeff DeWit presents Arizona Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Yee a 2017 Hero of the Treasurer’s Office award (Submitted photo)
Arizona Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Yee receives a 2017 Hero of the Treasurer’s Office award from Arizona State Treasurer Jeff DeWit for her sponsorship of Senate Bill 1448 this past session.
“The changes made in this legislation will lead to many millions more in earnings from the investments in our office,’’ Mr. DeWit said in a prepared statement. “Majority Leader Yee’s knowledge of the Treasurer’s office from her prior employment here was critical in getting this legislation unanimously approved this year.”
He added that she understands the role the state treasurer of Arizona serves in protecting taxpayers.
Proclamation presented to Arizona Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Yee (Submitted photo)
