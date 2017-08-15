Second-round fade lead to second-place finish for JGAA’s Team Arizona

The Junior Golf Association of Arizona’s Team Arizona came up 11 strokes short of Team Southern California to finish in second place at the 49th Eddie Hogan Cup Team Matches Aug. 12-13 at Riverside Golf and Country Club in Portland, Ore.
Arizona maintained a two-stroke lead after the first round at even-par 216 in the two-round team competition where the lowest three of four individual scores make up the team’s total score, according to a press release.
In the second round, Arizona dropped 10 strokes to finish at 10-over-par 442 (216, 226) for the tournament, while Southern California improved by five shots to finish at 1-under 431 (218, 213). Northern California came in third place at 16-over 448 (230, 218).
“Although we faded a bit toward the end, the guys really played well,” Scott McNevin, executive director of the Junior Golf Association of Arizona, said in a prepared statement. “This is the best finish for Arizona since 1986 when we came in first place. We are all very proud of this team.”
Ashwin Arasu of Southern California won medalist honors with a 2-under-par 142 performance (73-69). Both Tony Hendricks (70, 77) and Hayden Sayre (74, 73), both of Phoenix, shot 3-over 147 to finish tied for fourth in the individual standings to lead Team Arizona to the second-place finish.
Blake Lorenz of Peoria finished tied for ninth after shooting a 4-over 148 (72, 76) and Tucker Clark of Paradise Valley finished tied for 17th with a score of 7-over 151 (74, 77).