Scottsdale DNA match leads to Paradise Valley burglary arrest

The Paradise Valley Police Department is announcing the arrest of Terry John Mason on charges of burglary, three counts of trafficking of stolen property and criminal damage stemming from an Oct. 26, 2016 burglary in the 6400 block of E. Badgett Lane.
“A storage closet attached to the home had been forcibly entered and numerous items were taken including hunting equipment and firearms. Initial responding officers collected numerous pieces of evidence including possible DNA,” said Pradise Valley Police Lt. Mike Cole in an April 17 press release.
The Paradise Valley Criminal Investigations Unit began investigating the case with little success until the Scottsdale Crime Lab reported a DNA match on the one of the pieces of evidence, police officials say.
The match lead to the identification of Mason as a possible suspect.
According to Lt. Cole, a Det. Marshall with PVPD worked the case searching pawn records discovering Mason had pawned two of the items reported stolen from the Paradise Valley residence months earlier.
“The victim was eventually able to provide a serial number for one of the firearms stolen, which lead to the recovery of that particular firearm from another Valley pawn shop,” Lt. Cole said. “That firearm had been pawned by a third party who has been cooperating in the investigation and is not a suspect at this time.”
Mason was taken into custody Thursday, April 13 without incident, police officials say.
“Mr. Mason denied any involvement in the burglary and cannot explain why his DNA was at the scene,” Lt. Cole noted.
The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information about this crime or any other crimes in Paradise Valley please call the police department crime stopper at 480-948-7410.