School supplies sought for Valley children in need

The Salvation Army is partnering with many local businesses, including Fry’s Food Stores, for the Backpack Support Our Students drive to prepare children for the upcoming school year.
The drive kicked off on Monday, July 10, at Fry’s on 20th Street and Highland Avenue in Phoenix, with a dozen children from a Salvation Army Family Services Shelter each receiving backpacks filled with school supplies, according to a press release.
“Every year, our communities generously donate vital school supplies for kids in need,” said Major Nancy Dihle, the Salvation Army Valley of the Sun City Coordinator, in the press release. “Our goal this year is to collect 12,000 backpacks and 400,000 items that will help students be successful this school year.”
Now through July 28, donations can be dropped off at any Fry’s Food Store in Arizona, as well as any Bank of Arizona locations in the Phoenix metro area. Items needed include the following:
- Backpacks
- Markers
- Colored pencils
- Pens
- Crayons
- Pencils
- Erasers
- Rulers
- Folders
- Scissors
- Glue sticks
- Spiral notebooks
- Loose leaf paper
For more information, visit www.salvationarmyphoenix.org.