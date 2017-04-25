School of Ballet Arizona announces opportunity for international students to attend, study under artistic staff

The School of Ballet Arizona announces that international students will now have the opportunity to study under the guidance of its heralded school and artistic staff.
After 37 years teaching generations of future ballet professionals in the US, the School of Ballet Arizona received Student and Exchange Visitor Program status that allows non-immigrant foreign exchange students to prepare for a career as a professional dancer, according to a press release.
This announcement makes the School of Ballet Arizona one of fewer than 25 ballet programs in the country with SEVP designation, and the only program in the Southwest, the release noted.
“We are thrilled to welcome students from across the world and to teach the next generation of ballet professionals,” School of Ballet Arizona Director Carlos Valcárcel said in a prepared statement. “The SEVP designation validates the competitiveness of our program which is on par with the schools of the largest ballet companies in the country.”
According to the release, the rigorous process of achieving SEVP status requires schools to submit testimonials from former students turned professional dancers and detailed syllabi that outline the curriculum. The SEVP designation embraces the Ballet Arizona tradition of diversity under the direction of Director Valcárcel and internationally-celebrated Ballet Arizona Artistic Director Ib Andersen.
The School of Ballet Arizona will immediately begin admitting foreign exchange students. Five overseas students have already been notified of their acceptance. Applications for Summer Intensive and Studio Company programs are currently being reviewed, the release said.
For more information, visit balletaz.org/school/about.